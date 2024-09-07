Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $26.19 Million in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 356,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,186,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 283,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 125,185 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EDV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,315. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $82.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.45.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

