Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,750 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 885.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 213,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 164,543 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,358. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

