Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 77,890 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,890 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,628 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,670,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,482,000 after purchasing an additional 144,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,417,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,828,000 after buying an additional 1,010,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

WMB traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,602,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.81.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

