Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Shares Down 99%

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 99% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 57,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 16,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).
Pacific Alliance China Land Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18. The stock has a market cap of £4,775.54 and a P/E ratio of -0.13.
Pacific Alliance China Land Company Profile
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.
