PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $18.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.91.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,197.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,197.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,631,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,449,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.3% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,504,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,701 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,450,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after acquiring an additional 64,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 904,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

