Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 44,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% during the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 99,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 183,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,512. The company has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.