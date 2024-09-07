Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $19.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,432,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,186,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.