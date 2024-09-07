Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 614.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,561 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $86,227,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,091,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,077. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.