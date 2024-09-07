Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,240,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

BATS:EZU traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.37. 3,519,366 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.