Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,701 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,991.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,047,000 after acquiring an additional 679,474 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 229.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 932,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,066,000 after purchasing an additional 649,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 581,131 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

