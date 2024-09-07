Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,896. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

