Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 267,789 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Community Bank lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.68. 354,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,153. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $46.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

