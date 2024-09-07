Parcion Private Wealth LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 230,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,588 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 307,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,659. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $66.28.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

