Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Parex Resources stock opened at C$13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.33 and a 12-month high of C$28.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$499.23 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 26.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 2.5941176 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 7,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.16 per share, with a total value of C$98,718.75. In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.05 per share, with a total value of C$52,200.00. Also, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,718.75. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,274 shares of company stock worth $438,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Parex Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.27.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

