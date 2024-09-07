Patron Partners LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ITW traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.60. 754,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,684. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.