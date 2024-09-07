Patron Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,061,000 after buying an additional 4,521,769 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 41,040,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,144 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,285.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,948 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,259,000 after acquiring an additional 862,304 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,886,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

