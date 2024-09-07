Patron Partners LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,888. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

