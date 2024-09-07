Patron Partners LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,962,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $932,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,280,341,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,752,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,280,341,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,336,950 shares of company stock worth $239,882,745 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.1 %

T-Mobile US stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,337,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,616. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

