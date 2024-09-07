Patron Partners LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after buying an additional 180,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after buying an additional 106,243 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $167.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

