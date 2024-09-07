Patron Partners LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Cummins by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Cummins by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 190.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $293.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.17 and its 200 day moving average is $285.88.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

