Paul Martin Purcell Sells 6,512 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $852,941.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,228,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $774,033.12.

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36.

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,130,053.33.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total value of $2,001,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $2,446,534.37.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $193,613.08.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $100,840.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64.

Sezzle Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $716.83 million and a PE ratio of 55.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEZL. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

