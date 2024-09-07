Paul Martin Purcell Sells 6,512 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $852,941.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,228,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $774,033.12.
- On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36.
- On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,130,053.33.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total value of $2,001,300.00.
- On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $2,446,534.37.
- On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $193,613.08.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $100,840.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64.
Sezzle Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $716.83 million and a PE ratio of 55.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEZL. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SEZL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.