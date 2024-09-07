PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Hits $1.00

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $884.70 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 884,943,307 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 884,943,306.727789. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99969942 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $62,229,554.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

