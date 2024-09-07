Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,077.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

