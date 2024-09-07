Peet Limited (PPC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on October 13th

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Sunday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Peet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.39.

Get Peet alerts:

Peet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

Receive News & Ratings for Peet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.