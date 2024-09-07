PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Trading Up 0.6%

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.28). 71,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 184,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.27).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

PensionBee Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of £386.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In other news, insider Mark Wood sold 274,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £419,786.10 ($551,986.98). Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company’s technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

See Also

