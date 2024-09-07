Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23. The company has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $127.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

