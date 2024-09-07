Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.49

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.49 and last traded at $89.01, with a volume of 95639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

