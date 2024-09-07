PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PLDT Price Performance

NYSE:PHI opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. PLDT has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PLDT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.634 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

PLDT Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

