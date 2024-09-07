PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
PLDT Price Performance
NYSE:PHI opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. PLDT has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.
PLDT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.634 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PLDT
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.