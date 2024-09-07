Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $171.91

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.91 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 176.51 ($2.32). Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 174.60 ($2.30), with a volume of 295,048 shares.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £525.19 million, a P/E ratio of 467.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 17.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.70.

Polar Capital Global Financials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Financials’s previous dividend of $2.10. Polar Capital Global Financials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,351.35%.

About Polar Capital Global Financials

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

