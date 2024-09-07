Polar Capital (LON:POLR) PT Raised to GBX 570 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Polar Capital Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON:POLR opened at GBX 496.50 ($6.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £471.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 615 ($8.09). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 557.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 522.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Polar Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 10,952.38%.

Insider Activity

Polar Capital Company Profile

In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 63,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £378,666 ($497,917.16). Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

