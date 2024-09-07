Polkadot (DOT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.94 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00007407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $5.94 billion and approximately $129.49 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,490,405,458 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. The official message board for Polkadot is forum.polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
