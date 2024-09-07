Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Increased by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pool by 154.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.37. The company had a trading volume of 356,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,413. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.16.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.