Popcat (SOL) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Popcat (SOL) has a market capitalization of $496.76 million and approximately $38.83 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.50800115 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $126,361,146.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

