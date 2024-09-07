PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $39.56 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00115545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011912 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

