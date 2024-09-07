Praxis Precision Medicines’ (PRAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRAX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.44.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 8.5 %

PRAX opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $924.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,987.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.