Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

