Private Advisor Group LLC Has $22.44 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.34% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $22,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $55.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $59.66.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
