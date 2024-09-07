Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $153,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,753,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,408,000 after buying an additional 307,721 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of Tennessee bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $95,811,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $356.28 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.44. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.