Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,748 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $40,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.