Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 179,755 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 901,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,755 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $49,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 303,680 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

