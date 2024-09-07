Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 6,721 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 151,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,115,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 100,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,626,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 21,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $360.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

