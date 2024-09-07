Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 142.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,048 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $28,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $44.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

