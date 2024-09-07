Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 121,320 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,320 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.76% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $64,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $59.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.