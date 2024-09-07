Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.50 and last traded at $176.41. Approximately 1,228,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,567,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.65. The firm has a market cap of $414.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,696,000. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

