ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Sold by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD cut its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 makes up 1.4% of Main Street Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPRO. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $16,790,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,081,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,940. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.