ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Sold by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD cut its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 makes up 1.4% of Main Street Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPRO. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $16,790,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,081,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,940. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile
The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro S&P 500
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.