Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 59.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

NYSE:PEG opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

