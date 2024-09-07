pufETH Price Hits $2,286.79 (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One pufETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,286.79 or 0.04197758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $340.38 million and approximately $17.85 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About pufETH

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 515,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 515,395.83961719. The last known price of pufETH is 2,266.56988512 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $10,748,088.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

