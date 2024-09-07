Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on September 10th

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of PVAL stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $544.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
