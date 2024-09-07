Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 636,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,544,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

