Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.